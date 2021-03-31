Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 124.7% during the third quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 484,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,993,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.41. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.