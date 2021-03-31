British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Sells 7,354 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($199.90).

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, with a total value of £135.95 ($177.62).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, for a total transaction of £140.60 ($183.69).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,770 ($36.19) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,667.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,701.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market cap of £63.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

BATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,615.11 ($47.23).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

