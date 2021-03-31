Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $26.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.12 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 210,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $478.66 million, a P/E ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

