Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $26.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.12 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 210,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $478.66 million, a P/E ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.