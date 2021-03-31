Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles also posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $9.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.19 million to $50.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOLO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 3,915,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,292,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.