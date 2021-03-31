Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Target Price at GBX 2,353.33

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353.33 ($30.75).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ADM traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,101 ($40.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,517. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,094 ($27.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($42.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,015.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,890.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The firm has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

