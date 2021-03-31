Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Target Price at GBX 100.17

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 100.17 ($1.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 120.15 ($1.57). 11,872,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,349. ITV has a one year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.48.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

