Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $160.88

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. 8,215,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777,584. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

