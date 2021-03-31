Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $$12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.