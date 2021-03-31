Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $317.54

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.54.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $16.27 on Friday, hitting $287.44. 873,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

