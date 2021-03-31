Brokers Set Expectations for BIOLASE, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BIOLASE in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for BIOLASE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

