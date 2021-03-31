Brokers Set Expectations for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $619.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.