Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,400 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

