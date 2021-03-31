Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,455,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,211,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.