Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,711,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,630 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,382,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 283,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 124.7% in the third quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 484,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,993,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.41. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

