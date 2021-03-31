Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $16.21 million and $69,956.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 60.9% against the dollar.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,118,064,235 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

