Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHY opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

