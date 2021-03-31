Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

CAL opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Caleres has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $932,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,139 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Caleres by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

