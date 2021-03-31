Canaccord Genuity Increases Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 40

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

TLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 31.63 ($0.41).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 49.13 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.23. The company has a market cap of £695.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

