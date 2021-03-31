Canaccord Genuity Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $12.54 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

