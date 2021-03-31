Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8,166.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,459 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

