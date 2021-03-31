Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,527 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $60,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

SYK stock opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.