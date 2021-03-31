Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $42.37 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $12,225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

