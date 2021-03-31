Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $57.89 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 771.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,323 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $57,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

