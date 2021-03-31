Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,496 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $65,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $373.92 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

