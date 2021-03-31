Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of The Boeing worth $70,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $252.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

