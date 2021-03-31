Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 523 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $49,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.31.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $383.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

