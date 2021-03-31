Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Down 44.3% in March

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

CNI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,547. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

