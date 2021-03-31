Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

CDUAF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDUAF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

