Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $18.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its target price lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

GOEV stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

