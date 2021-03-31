Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAK stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 7,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,772. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $78.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62.

