Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35,979.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. 143,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

