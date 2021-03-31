Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. 51,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

