Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $221.92. 23,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,821. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $226.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day moving average of $202.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

