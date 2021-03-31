Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 168.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

