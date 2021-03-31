Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $136.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust card business, online-banking operations and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Addiitonally, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. Further, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will keep supporting Capital One's profits. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hurting margins and the top line to an extent in the near term. Deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses might hurt profitability.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of COF opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

