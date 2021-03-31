Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.