Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.