Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $330.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.86 and its 200-day moving average is $306.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $207.18 and a 52-week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.