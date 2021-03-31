Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RPM International were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

