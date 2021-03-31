Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,034 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.