Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 600 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $134.49 and a 1 year high of $300.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.