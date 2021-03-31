Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,647 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.