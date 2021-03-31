Carl C. Icahn Sells 40,236 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 40,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $434,146.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $718.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tenneco by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

