CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KMX opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

