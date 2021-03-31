Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRRFY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

