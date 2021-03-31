Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.57. Cars.com shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 4,778 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The firm has a market cap of $884.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

