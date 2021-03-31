Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $16.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

