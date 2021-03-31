Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.53

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.53 and traded as high as C$16.33. Cascades shares last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 173,021 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

