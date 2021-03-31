CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.