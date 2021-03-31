Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 7.1%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.62 and last traded at $66.62. Approximately 2,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 313,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

Several analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $802,473.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,735,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,993 shares of company stock worth $22,859,757. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

